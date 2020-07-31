GWM Advisors LLC Has $5.71 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,115 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,627 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $362,794,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,724 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 336.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,498,000 after purchasing an additional 640,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Adobe by 829.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 615,528 shares of the software company’s stock worth $195,886,000 after buying an additional 549,309 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,316 shares of company stock valued at $28,631,610. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $3.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $440.10. The stock had a trading volume of 65,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,893. The firm has a market cap of $210.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $432.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.61. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $470.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Griffin Securities lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.