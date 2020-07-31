GWM Advisors LLC Has $7.19 Million Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 14,911 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 63.3% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 12,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.94. 1,748,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,087. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.15.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 24.78%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.38.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

