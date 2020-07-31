GWM Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,445 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390,754 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,936,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,740,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,667,000 after purchasing an additional 651,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,530,000 after buying an additional 892,603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLD traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.65. 1,011,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,080,886. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.44 and a 200 day moving average of $157.67. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $186.14.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

