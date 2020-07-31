GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,499 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 10.2% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $5.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $424.57. The company had a trading volume of 246,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,894,394. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $147.39 and a twelve month high of $431.69. The stock has a market cap of $260.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 24 shares of company stock worth $7,836 and sold 263,430 shares worth $98,818,407. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.89.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

