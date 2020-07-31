GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 90.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,099 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 35.8% in the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,097,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.35. 97,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,903. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $130.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

