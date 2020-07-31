GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 44.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Shares of LLY traded down $7.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,563,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,187. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $170.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.41. The stock has a market cap of $147.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research decreased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $34,593,944.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,194,732 shares in the company, valued at $18,278,765,737.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,236 shares of company stock valued at $91,393,391 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.