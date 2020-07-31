Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,496 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at $48,515,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 37.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,826,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722,725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $53,681,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 20.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,039,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 103.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,304,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 662,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $14.22. 505,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,808,118. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 50.63%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

