Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Argus upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of HOG stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $26.03. 1,438,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,917,599. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.79. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $40.89.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $669.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.47 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz purchased 97,850 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $2,080,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,291. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 57.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 20,323 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth about $847,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1,005.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 165,428 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 54.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 10.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.