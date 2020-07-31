Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $6.38

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.13, but opened at $6.38. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 7,656,379 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HMY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Renaissance Capital downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.42.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
