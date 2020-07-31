Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $6.38

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.13, but opened at $6.38. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 7,656,379 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HMY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Renaissance Capital downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,762,318 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,002,000 after acquiring an additional 732,995 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,121,870 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389,711 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,600,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,952,401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 548,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,021,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,598 shares in the last quarter. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.