Highland Gold Mining Ltd (LON:HGM) Insider Eugene Shvidler Sells 26,736,072 Shares

Highland Gold Mining Ltd (LON:HGM) insider Eugene Shvidler sold 26,736,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.69), for a total value of £80,208,216 ($98,705,655.92).

LON:HGM traded down GBX 12 ($0.15) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 289 ($3.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,000. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 235.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 222.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.28. Highland Gold Mining Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 2.26 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 282.20 ($3.47).

Highland Gold Mining Company Profile

Highland Gold Mining Limited engages in the acquisition, consolidation, and development of gold mining projects in Russia and Kyrgyzstan. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead. Its Gold Production segment holds 100% interests in the Mnogovershinnoye mine, which is located in the Nikolaevsk area of the Khabarovsk Territory in the far-east of Russia; and the Belaya Gora, which is located in the Khabarovsk region, Russia.

