Highland Gold Mining Ltd (LON:HGM) Insider Eugene Shvidler Sells 26,736,072 Shares

Highland Gold Mining Ltd (LON:HGM) insider Eugene Shvidler sold 26,736,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.69), for a total value of £80,208,216 ($98,705,655.92).
LON:HGM traded down GBX 12 ($0.15) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 289 ($3.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,000. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 235.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 222.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.28. Highland Gold Mining Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 2.26 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 282.20 ($3.47).
Highland Gold Mining Company Profile
