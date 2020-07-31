Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $183.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.69 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 41.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.59-3.68 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.59-3.68 EPS.

Highwoods Properties stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.89. 23 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,202. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.07. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.66%.

Several analysts have commented on HIW shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

