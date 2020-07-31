Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $68.00. The stock had previously closed at $69.90, but opened at $69.71. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Hologic shares last traded at $69.29, with a volume of 58,922 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Hologic from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.28.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $9,735,066.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $567,356.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,932 shares of company stock valued at $12,507,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 37.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hologic by 7.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Hologic by 1.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.96 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.