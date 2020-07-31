Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% during the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 27,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 14.8% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 17,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 57.1% in the second quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.06.

Honeywell International stock traded down $5.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.38. 124,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.07. The firm has a market cap of $104.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

