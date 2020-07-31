Honeywell International’s (HON) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Argus

Argus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $165.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HON. HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities cut Honeywell International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.06.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,152. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.95. The company has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Honeywell International has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

