Hoylecohen LLC Buys 646 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,050 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $986,207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,319 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $872,892,000 after buying an additional 2,980,823 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after buying an additional 1,364,910 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $26,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,175.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $832,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 672,077 shares of company stock valued at $123,680,637 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,911. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $173.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,070.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.30. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $202.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

