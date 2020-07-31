Hoylecohen LLC Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,472,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,962,000 after purchasing an additional 961,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,904,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,052,000 after acquiring an additional 710,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,137,000 after acquiring an additional 647,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citigroup by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,909,000 after acquiring an additional 650,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,920,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,393,000 after buying an additional 4,791,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Standpoint Research cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.03.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,305,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,365,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.77. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.