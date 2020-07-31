Hoylecohen LLC Sells 103 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.68.

Shares of ADI traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.13. 96,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,895. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.56. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $959,533.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $244,829.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,468.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,325 shares of company stock worth $1,661,769 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

