Hoylecohen LLC Sells 6,475 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Hoylecohen LLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of WFC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.20. The stock had a trading volume of 24,481,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,948,552. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.98. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $99.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. UBS Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.31.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.