Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) Stock Position Reduced by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 35.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 63,698 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 177.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 32,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 215,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 32,230 shares during the period. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCFT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,488. Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.35%. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

