I/O Coin (IOC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,454.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0881 or 0.00000782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $7,454.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.76 or 0.00734969 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009050 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00145820 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002464 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,308,356 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

