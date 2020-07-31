IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. IAC/InterActiveCorp comprises 1.4% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,041.0% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,148,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IAC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $369.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $283.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Nomura Instinet reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $304.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $81.38 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.41.

IAC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.37. 18,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,901. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.34. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $134.26.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

