Iberiabank Corp Acquires 4,010 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Iberiabank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $7,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after purchasing an additional 88,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.78. The company had a trading volume of 451,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,329,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $83.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.19 and its 200-day moving average is $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.3304 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.