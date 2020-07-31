Iberiabank Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Iberiabank Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 110.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Iberiabank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.64. 223,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,669,631. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

