Iberiabank Corp Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Iberiabank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $54.87. 11,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,691. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.55. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $55.41.

