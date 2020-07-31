Iberiabank Corp Cuts Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Iberiabank Corp decreased its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,714,000 after purchasing an additional 21,305 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $222.44. 39,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,419. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $225.74. The company has a market capitalization of $141.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.92 and a 200 day moving average of $194.77.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $250,146.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,932.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,966 shares of company stock worth $4,089,475 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.44.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

