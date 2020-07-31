Iberiabank Corp Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Iberiabank Corp cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,504 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,619 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $323.23. 79,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.39 and a 200 day moving average of $306.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $262.71 and a 1-year high of $331.49. The company has a market capitalization of $143.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,249. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.46.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

