Iberiabank Corp Decreases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Iberiabank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 167,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after acquiring an additional 40,089 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 82,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.34. 316,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.22.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

