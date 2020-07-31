Iberiabank Corp Has $20.94 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Iberiabank Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.5% of Iberiabank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $20,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 59.7% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.27. The company had a trading volume of 972,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,115,106. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $186.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.