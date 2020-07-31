Iberiabank Corp Has $3.76 Million Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Iberiabank Corp lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $7,538,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth $35,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.44.

NYSE:APD traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $282.25. 18,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $299.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.57.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

