Iberiabank Corp Has $4.13 Million Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Iberiabank Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of SO stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.07. 170,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,145. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.55. The company has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SO shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,262.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $148,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,710,932.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $3,365,090 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.