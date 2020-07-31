Iberiabank Corp Has $5.03 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Iberiabank Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 405,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,026,000 after acquiring an additional 88,226 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 731,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,355,000 after acquiring an additional 221,520 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 492.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

Shares of USB traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.31. 342,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,704,236. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.67.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.