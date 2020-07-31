Iberiabank Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Iberiabank Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.47. 692,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,239. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $130.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.01.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

