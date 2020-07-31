Iberiabank Corp Lowers Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Iberiabank Corp decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,948 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Iberiabank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,596,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868,082 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,924,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,989,000 after acquiring an additional 170,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,376,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,269,000 after acquiring an additional 602,378 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,610,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,111,000 after buying an additional 332,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 142.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,213,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,056,000 after buying an additional 713,100 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.67. 39,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,046. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $125.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

