Iberiabank Corp Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Iberiabank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 91.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total transaction of $1,516,902.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,763.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total value of $5,479,658.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 498,929 shares of company stock valued at $94,446,919. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.73.

DHR traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $201.41. The company had a trading volume of 70,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,848. The company has a market cap of $140.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $204.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.73.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

