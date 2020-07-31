Iberiabank Corp Reduces Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Iberiabank Corp cut its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 23,099 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,443 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 19,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,835 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.81. 140,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,541. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.09. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $142.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.