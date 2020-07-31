Iberiabank Corp Sells 1,367 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Iberiabank Corp lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.0% of Iberiabank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

LMT stock traded down $6.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $374.99. The stock had a trading volume of 28,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,597. The firm has a market cap of $105.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $369.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.