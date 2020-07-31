Iberiabank Corp Sells 14,049 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Iberiabank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,049 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Iberiabank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,992,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,776,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,911,029 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 524.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,524,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839,887 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $171,247,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,846,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $75,460,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.87. 129,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,691. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $138.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.61 and a 200-day moving average of $116.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.