Iberiabank Corp Sells 2,981 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Iberiabank Corp cut its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 39.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 451,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,636,000 after buying an additional 128,634 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.1% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 102,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,535,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 33.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 18.0% during the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,080,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,740,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,220 shares of company stock worth $3,317,755. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.09. 73,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.90.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.33.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.