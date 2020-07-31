Iberiabank Corp Sells 5,929 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Iberiabank Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,929 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.37. The company had a trading volume of 34,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,212. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.31.

