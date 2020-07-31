Iberiabank Corp Sells 760 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Iberiabank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of Iberiabank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6,302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $798,166,000 after acquiring an additional 585,061 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,863,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,891,000 after acquiring an additional 23,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $69.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,461.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,217. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,472.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,376.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1,001.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,670.80.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212 shares of company stock valued at $303,047 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

