Iberiabank Corp Sells 856 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Iberiabank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $140,743,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,538.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,932,000 after acquiring an additional 787,617 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,866.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 494,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,201,000 after acquiring an additional 482,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,790,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,565,000 after acquiring an additional 473,474 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,277. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.21 and a 52 week high of $94.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

