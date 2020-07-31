Iberiabank Corp Trims Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Iberiabank Corp trimmed its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,082 shares of company stock worth $9,968,924. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $5.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.69. 67,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,453. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $285.63. The company has a market capitalization of $135.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.