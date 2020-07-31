Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.98

Shares of Imperial Metals Corp (TSE:III) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.98 and last traded at C$2.91, with a volume of 335511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.63.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Metals from C$1.90 to C$2.60 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $336.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$27.97 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Metals Corp will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. acquired 88,000 shares of Imperial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,576,604 shares in the company, valued at C$29,153,208. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 100,200 shares of company stock worth $198,606.

About Imperial Metals (TSE:III)

Imperial Metals Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and lead. It operates through Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate segments. The company's key projects are Red Chris copper/gold mine in northwest British Columbia; Mount Polley copper/gold mine in central British Columbia; and Huckleberry copper mine in west central British Columbia.

