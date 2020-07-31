Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at CIBC

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) had its target price lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Get Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. alerts:

TSE IAG traded down C$1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$47.02. 211,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,453. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$45.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$51.72. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 1 year low of C$30.38 and a 1 year high of C$76.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.34 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. will post 6.4930186 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.