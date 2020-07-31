Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) Price Target Increased to C$59.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. stock traded down C$1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting C$47.02. 211,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.73. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 1-year low of C$30.38 and a 1-year high of C$76.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. will post 6.4930186 earnings per share for the current year.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

