Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at National Bank Financial

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) had its price target boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. alerts:

Shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. stock traded down C$1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$47.02. The stock had a trading volume of 211,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$51.72. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 12-month low of C$30.38 and a 12-month high of C$76.23.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.34 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. will post 6.4930186 earnings per share for the current year.

About Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.