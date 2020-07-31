Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. alerts:

IAG stock traded down C$1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$47.02. The company had a trading volume of 211,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.73. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a one year low of C$30.38 and a one year high of C$76.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$51.72.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.30 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.34 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. will post 6.4930186 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.