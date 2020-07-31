Insider Selling: Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Insider Sells 28,600 Shares of Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) insider Stuart D. Allen sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $678,964.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,173.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVA traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.15. 40,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,795. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $25.55.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.32 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOVA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 143.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 536.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 83.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth $123,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

