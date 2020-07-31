Insolar Market Capitalization Achieves $24.53 Million (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. Insolar has a market capitalization of $24.53 million and $1.63 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insolar coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00005446 BTC on popular exchanges including and Hitbtc, Bitmax and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Insolar has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00025207 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Insolar Profile

Insolar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insolar’s official website is insolar.io . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here

Insolar Coin Trading

Insolar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, and Hitbtc and Bitmax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

