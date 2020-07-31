Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires 46,000 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 53.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,448,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,533,000 after purchasing an additional 234,035 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,307,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,759,000 after purchasing an additional 601,947 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,572 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,213,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,281,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,151,000 after purchasing an additional 69,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $58.99. 327,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,584,346. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.22. The company has a market cap of $133.51 billion, a PE ratio of 73.02, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.